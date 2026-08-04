Premier League
Tottenham express interest in signing Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya, as per The Athletic.
The 21-year-old started his youth career at FE Trélazé before spending a couple of years with ES Andard Brain. He joined Angers’ academy at the age of nine.
After rising through their youth system, the Frenchman made his first team debut in 2023. Having been impressed by his performances at Stade Raymond Kopa, Frankfurt decided to purchase him the following year.
However, Bahoya has been mainly featuring as a rotational option at Deutsche Bank Park, making eight goal contributions in 18 starts across all competitions last campaign.
Now, The Athletic report that Tottenham are interested in upgrading the flanks this summer and have expressed their interest in Bahoya.
Spurs even held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move before the start of this transfer window. However, he isn’t seen as a primary target; as a result, Tottenham haven’t formalised their interest.
Instead, the report state that the North London club are keen on signing Manchester City forward Savinho and Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.
Bahoya to Tottenham
Bahoya is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Frankfurt aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.
The youngster is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable in the centre-forward position. Furthermore, he can be deployed in the CAM role if needed.
The Frankfurt star is extremely quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.
He is a talented player and possesses high potential. However, Bahoya hasn’t been able to play regularly for Frankfurt yet, so there is a question mark about whether he is ready enough to take the next step in his career.
Meanwhile, Tottenham currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as specialist options to deploy on the left flank. However, Odobert has been struggling with a serious knee issue.
On the other hand, although Tel is still very young and needs time to develop, he has shown glimpses of his qualities during the pre-season matches.
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