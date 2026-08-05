Everton hold discussion to sign Man Utd’s Ethan Wheatley

Everton have reportedly held discussions over a deal to sign Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley, as per The Athletic.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 20-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago. However, he has struggled to break into the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

Therefore, the youngster went out on loan on several occasions over the past few years to play regularly and develop his career. He played for Michael Carrick’s side in the first pre-season friendly game vs Wrexham last month.

But Wheatley failed to secure his place in the Man Utd squad for the last two matches against Rosenborg and Atlético Madrid. With his existing deal set to run until 2028, United might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

Now, The Athletic report that Everton have held discussions to sign Wheatley, but they are not planning to integrate him into the first team straight away. Instead, they intend to sign him for their U21 side.

Wheatley is a 6ft 2in tall right-footed striker. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Man Utd youngster’s services this summer.

Wheatley to Everton

The Toffees currently have Beto and Thierno Barry as options to deploy in the striker position. However, Barry displayed inconsistent performances in his debut Premier League campaign after joining from Villarreal last summer, scoring eight goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Beto, on the other hand, has displayed average performances since joining from Udinese in 2023. In 40 appearances across all competitions, he made 11 goal contributions last term.

With the 28-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Everton might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Meanwhile, Everton have reinforced the engine room by purchasing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough this summer. Moreover, they have made Tyrique George’s loan deal permanent.