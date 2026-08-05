Tottenham Hotspur would need to pay £72 million to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are now looking to bolster their offensive department after adding significant quality across their defence and midfield. A left winger and centre forward are expected to be Roberto De Zerbi’s as far as his final third is concerned.

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has been interest to the Lilywhites and they are now the top contender for his services, Paul O’Keefe has reported, having contributed to nine goals and six assists in all competitions for the Reds last season.

Anfield Watch has reported that Liverpool are now prepared to entertain offers around the £72 million mark for the Dutchman. His asking price is being benchmarked against what Barcelona paid for Anthony Gordon earlier this summer.

Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s primary target for the ongoing transfer window and they may well require a club-record investment in the Paris Saint-Germain, so their openness to part company with Gakpo comes as no surprise.

Gakpo could thrive under De Zerbi

Despite winning the Premier League with Liverpool, it is fair to say Cody Gakpo’s time at Anfield has been marred by inconsistent form, especially due to switching positions every now and then as a winger or striker.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, the 27-year-old, who is likely to get a consistent run down the left wing if he joins Tottenham Hotspur, he may be able to have a better idea of his role and display some of his best form.

Gakpo’s ability to cut inwards, finish from distance, as well as make runs into the box, coupled with strong aerial prowess makes him an effective option. Moreover, he did very well for the Netherlands at this summer’s World Cup playing on the wing.

He has considerable experience in the Premier League and a £72 million transfer fee seems like a fair ask, but it will be interesting to see if the player is ready to depart Anfield, especially if it requires joining a club where he will not play in the Champions League next season.