Man Utd ‘pushing’ to sign Ederson from Atalanta

Manchester United are ‘pushing’ to complete the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Strengthening the midfield is expected to become a major priority for United after a significant portion of last summer’s spending was directed toward improving the attack.

The need for reinforcements has become even more pressing following Casemiro’s confirmed decision to leave at the end of the season, alongside Manuel Ugarte’s inconsistent displays throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo – who had previously fallen out of the lineup under Ruben Amorim – has pegged his way back into the first team under Michael Carrick and produced another commanding midfield performance alongside Casemiro during Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

With Casemiro leaving, United have begun assessing potential successors for their experienced holding-midfield role.

It appears the club are prioritising a move for Atalanta’s Ederson, as Football Talk, citing major sources, revealed in recent weeks that the Red Devils are preparing to submit a formal £38m offer to sign the Brazilian.

Amid reported interest from Atletico Madrid, United are now accelerating efforts to complete the transfer, with Schira reporting that the 20-time English champions have been ‘pushing’ to complete Ederson’s transfer to Old Trafford in recent days.

Ederson to Man Utd

The Red Devils have prepared a contract until 2031 for the 26-year-old and are also set to submit a £38m bid to Atalanta to thrash out the deal, Schira adds.

Ederson possesses strong physical and technical attributes that suggest he could adapt well to the Premier League should a move materialise.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the midfielder has won 127 duels at a 53.1% success rate and also registered 54 tackles. He can be accurately described as a tireless presence out of possession, constantly working to regain the ball, as evidenced by his impressive tally of 125 recoveries.

His on-ball qualities are equally impressive, having completed 1,118 successful passes at an 88.9% success rate. The Brazilian’s passing range extends beyond quick combinations and line-breaking passes; he also possesses excellent long-range distribution, highlighted by his 71.7% long-pass accuracy this season.

Should United reach an agreement for Ederson’s transfer, he would bring energy, combativeness, and a high level of technical quality to the base of the midfield — allowing players like Bruno Fernandes to operate further forward with fewer defensive responsibilities.