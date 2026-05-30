Tottenham & Everton ‘showing an interest’ in Mukau

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly ‘showing an interest’ in signing LOSC Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Stade Pierre Mauroy from Belgian side KV Mechelen a couple of years ago, the 21-year-old has been featuring as a rotational option.

This season, the youngster has scored twice in 28 starts across all competitions and has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in Ligue 1’s top three.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in France, Mukau has secured his place in the DR Congo national team and is likely to play a key role for his country in this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after actively monitoring his development, Tottenham and Everton are ‘showing an interest’ in purchasing him in this summer window.

However, finalising the operation won’t be straightforward for the North London club or the Merseyside club, as Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Aston Villa have also been keeping a close eye on him.

Mukau’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, and Lille have no intention of letting him leave, with the player valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt. So, Tottenham and Everton will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade Les Dogues to cash-in.

Battle

After helping Tottenham survive relegation on the final day, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on revamping the squad to turn the situation around next campaign.

The Lilywhites are close to reinforcing the backline by signing Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi for free. Moreover, it appears they are also interested in bolstering the engine room.

On the other hand, Everton are seemingly planning to bolster the midfield department as Idrissa Gana Gueye has reached the twilight of his career.

Mukau is a 6ft 2in tall left-footed dynamic midfielder. He is comfortable in the CDM and box-to-box roles. The Lille star is a talented player and possesses high potential.

He even has the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, Mukau might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether David Moyes’ side or De Zerbi’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.