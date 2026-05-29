Liverpool ‘lead’ race to sign Leipzig’s Yan Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per a recent report.

After being impressed by the 19-year-old’s performances for Leganés, the German side decided to secure his services last summer.

The youngster enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring 13 goals and registering nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Having proven his worth in the Bundesliga, Diomande has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up and is set to play a key role for his country in this summer’s World Cup.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Diomande’s recent progress has not gone unnoticed, as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have expressed their interest in him and have already held informal talks before making a potential swoop this summer.

However, Liverpool have taken the ‘lead’ in this race after holding secret talks with the player’s representatives. They are even preparing to launch a proposal.

Diomande to Liverpool

However, Leipzig have no intention of letting him leave after qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They might demand more than £86m if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him this summer.

Diomande is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

With Mohamed Salah set to leave for free this summer, Liverpool are keen on signing a new winger to replace him. On the other hand, following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, the Reds want to sign two forwards this summer.

Diomande is already an excellent player and possesses the potential to become world-class. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.