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Liverpool in pole position to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams

Real Madrid's answer to Lamine Yamal! Nico Williams emerges as shock €58m transfer target for Los Blancos after Barcelona cool interest in Athletic Club winger | Goal.com India

Liverpool are set for a major squad rebuild in the summer transfer window with offensive names likely to be their key priority following to injuries to key players up top, as well as Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Catalan source El Nacional has reported that the Reds are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and have already emerged as a top favourite for the 23-year-old’s services owing to their willingness to meet his £70 million price tag.

Rememore new hair

Williams penned a deal until 2035 at Athletic Club last summer after rejecting Barcelona but Ernesto Valverde’s resignation, coupled with the club’s failure to qualify for a European competition could expedite his departure.

According to the source, Williams wants to leverage the World Cup in the summer to display his form after a relatively quiet year on a personal level in La Liga and it is believed that Liverpool would be a club willing to bet on him.

Williams a decent addition for Liverpool

Nico Williams is not a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah as he excels down the left flank, but he promises to be a terrific signing for Liverpool nonetheless and a major upgrade over Cody Gakpo.

The Spanish international’s electric pace, dribbling and ability to isolate his man out-wide makes him a very dangerous out-wide option, whereas his ability to link-up with other teammates and make runs into the box makes him a goal threat too.

For a player who has done well in La Liga and for the national team, a £70 millioni investment sounds reasonable although Liverpool may need to offer him a high salary given that he is Athletic Bilbao’s best paid players at £220,000 per week.

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