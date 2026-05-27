Arsenal in talks to sign Sandro Tonali this summer

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

In the three years since his switch from AC Milan in 2023, Tonali has established himself not only as one of Newcastle United’s key figures but also among the Premier League’s finest midfielders across the last two campaigns.

Although the Magpies endured a disappointing season that ended with a 12th-place finish, the 25-year-old consistently delivered standout performances. He featured in 53 matches in all competitions, including 35 of Newcastle’s 38 Premier League fixtures, while also recording three goals and seven assists.

His tenacious style and physical presence in midfield, particularly alongside club captain Bruno Guimarães, have attracted strong praise from supporters and rival sides alike, with numerous clubs now reportedly expected to battle for his signature next summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal had made an attempt to sign Tonali in the January transfer window, but the move proved futile.

It appears the London club remain keen on bringing him to the Emirates, as the report adds that the Gunners have reignited their interest in recent days to sign the Italian international this summer.

Arsenal are now accelerating efforts to complete the deal, with Tuttomercatoweb adding that the newly crowned Premier League champions have made contact with Newcastle to discuss Tonali’s potential transfer to north London this summer.

Audacious swoop

Despite already possessing numerous midfield options, there is still an obvious need for another top-level addition in the centre of the pitch, especially with Christian Nørgaard widely expected to leave, which makes a potential move for Sandro Tonali seem increasingly logical.

The Italian midfielder has earned significant praise for his relentless influence both in and out of possession, with his underlying numbers reinforcing that reputation across several important metrics.

In possession, he has registered an 84.4% pass accuracy rate while successfully completing 71 long passes and helping create 32 chances for Newcastle United. His 2,030 touches overall—including 25 inside the opposition penalty area—further underline his box-to-box qualities as well as his suitability for Mikel Arteta’s possession-heavy approach.

Without the ball, his output remains equally impressive. According to FOTMOB, he has recorded 107 duels won, 35 tackles, 31 interceptions, 147 recoveries, and an overall total of 257 defensive actions throughout the campaign.

Following the record-breaking sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, Newcastle have proven to be tough negotiators, especially for their key players, so Arsenal will need to submit a significant offer above his £68m Transfermarkt to persuade them to sell Tonali.