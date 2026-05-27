Arsenal open talks to sign Man Utd & Chelsea target Rogers

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to trump Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, as per talkSPORT.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough a couple of years ago, the 23-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure in Unai Emery’s starting line-up.

In 54 appearances across all competitions, he scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists last term. This season, he continued to showcase his productivity, making 25 goal contributions in all tournaments.

The youngster has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the Premier League’s top four. Moreover, he has guided Aston Villa to win the Europa League this season, ending their three-decade-long major trophy drought.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, Rogers has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite winning the Premier League title this season, Arsenal are considering revamping the left flank as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard displayed inconsistent performances.

After being impressed by Rogers’ recent impressive performances, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him. Apart from the Gunners, Man Utd and Chelsea are also keen on him.

Battle

The Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, is a huge admirer of the Villa star. Paris Saint-Germain are in this race as well, while the Englishman would be open to moving abroad.

However, Arsenal have already held preliminary talks with the player’s representatives to seal the deal by defeating other clubs in this race. Although Rogers’ existing deal is set to run until 2031, Emery’s side are ready to cash-in on him this summer and want up to £100m.

Rogers is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable playing on the left flank. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the right wing if needed.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are seemingly planning to sign a new forward to support Matheus Cunha. On the other hand, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have struggled to showcase their best this season. So, it appears Chelsea are looking for a new attacker this summer.

The England international is a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.