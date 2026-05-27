Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Maxi Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Sporting CP defender Maximiliano Araujo, as per Caught Offside.

Although Luke Shaw has started all 38 matches in the Premier League this season, he has had fitness problems over the years. Apart from the Englishman, Patrick Dorgu is an option the Red Devils have to deploy in the left-back position.

However, he has continued to showcase his best in the LW position. On the other hand, Tyrell Malacia is set to leave for free this summer following an injury-riddled few years at Old Trafford.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are planning to sign a new left-back to support Shaw and have earmarked Araujo as a serious option, having been attracted by his versatility.

The 20-time English champions have already held talks to enquire about the details of signing him this summer. However, purchasing the 26-year-old won’t be straightforward as Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also in this race, while the Gunners have also held talks to enquire about his availability.

Araujo has a contract until 2029 and has a £70m release clause. So, Sporting aren’t in any rush to sell him, but they are a selling club and are prepared to accept up to £52m if they are eventually forced to cash-in.

Araujo is an attack-minded left-back by trait and is also efficient in the LWB position. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the left flank if needed.

Battle

Arsenal currently have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as options to deploy in the left-back position.

Although the Ecuadorian joined on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, he is likely to join the North London club permanently this year. So, Mikel Arteta’s side don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position.

On the other hand, Marc Cucurella has been an undisputed starter in the left-back position for Chelsea in recent years. However, speculation surrounding his future has emerged in recent months. So, it appears the Blues have started exploring options to replace the Spaniard if he eventually leaves this summer.

Araujo is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually opt to secure his service.