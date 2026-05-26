Manchester United ready to ‘go all in’ for Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill

Manchester United will look to rebuild their defence during the summer transfer window but might be constrained by a budget considering there are several other areas of the squad where there is also room for improvement.

Fichajes has reported to that note that the Red Devils are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill and are willing to ‘go all in’ to secure the Spaniard’s signing prior to the start of next season.

Pubill had a terrific campaign with Atletico and has been picked by Spain in their World Cup squad. The 22-year-old promises to be a long-term signing for Man United and is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt, so he will not be a very expensive purchase.

United interest in Pubill has chances of materialising

Diego Simeone did not use Marc Pubill very regularly in the 2025/26 season but in the limited game time that the youngster had under his belt, he proved to be a top quality talent and was rewarded with a call-up to the World Cup.

With that said, it remains to be seen whether his role at Atletico Madrid improves next season but with the Spaniards expected to stick with a largely similar defensive unit, Pubill might be tempted at the chance of joining Manchester United.

A versatile defender, who can play as a centre back as well as at right back, he stands at over six feet tall, has a towering aerial presence and physical dominance, and dribbles well with the ball with quick pace one of his key attributes as well.

Though United have adequate cover in the heart of their backline, Pubill might add a lot of value as a full back, potentially usurping both Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to take up a key role in Michael Carrick’s setup next year.

United might closely look at him over the World Cup and decide thereafter whether they want to materialise their initial interest.