Man Utd eye move to sign Southampton’s Shea Charles

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, as per Football Insider.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 22-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2023. However, he failed to secure his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Therefore, he decided to join the Saints to play regularly and develop his career. The youngster initially took time to settle into his new surroundings, so he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan last season.

Charles displayed promising performances at Hillsborough Stadium, helping his side finish mid-table in the Championship. Upon returning to St Mary’s Stadium, he maintained his level this season, making eight goal contributions across all competitions.

The Northern Irishman even guided Southampton to the Championship playoff final, but they were expelled due to Spygate blunder. Now, Football Insider state that following Southampton’s failure to gain promotion, Charles might leave this summer.

Man Utd are interested in revamping the midfield department, with Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, and have identified Charles as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, United will have to overcome tough competition to seal the deal as Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace have also expressed their interest in him.

Charles to Man Utd

Charles is valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final year of his current contract. So, Southampton might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

He is a 6ft 2in tall defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the centre-back position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the right-back role if needed.

The Southampton star is quick, strong, good in the air, can thread passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

After showcasing his qualities in the Championship, Charles has established himself as a key starter in Northern Ireland’s starting line-up.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, Charles would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.