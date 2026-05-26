Manchester United showing interest in signing Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong

Manchester United are set to rebuild their backline during the summer transfer window and could sign players across all positions, with age or quality being a problem for much of the last couple of seasons.

Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong has emerged as a possible signing for the Red Devils, who are looking to acquire the quality player from the Blues, for whom he has struggled for consistent game time.

In the limited minutes he has played for the Blues in the recently concluded campaign, Acheampong has shown sky-high quality and potential but his team’s defensive depth is still likely to keep a tab on his opportunities.

Acheampong is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt and is capable of playing as a right back as well as a central defender, thereby promising to answer Man United’s issues in one go at a very reasonable price.

Acheampong move depends on player’s wish

Xabi Alonso might continue to juggle between Malo Gusto and Reece James at right back next season and if Chelsea make some signings in the heart of their backline, the best option for Josh Acheampong would be to leave to pursue consistent game time.

From the player’s perspective, whether that happens at Manchester United, where he is unlikely to be a starter right from the word go or at another club, potentially a mid-table side in the Premier League itself, remains to be seen.

United, meanwhile, are expected to probe for the player’s signing and it will be interesting to see how much Chelsea charge for his services and if the player is inclined towards moving to Old Trafford as early as in the upcoming transfer window.