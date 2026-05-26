Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin

Liverpool are in ‘concrete talks’ over a deal to sign highly rated German midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Back in August, Eichhorn broke the record previously held by Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu to become the youngest player ever to appear in Germany’s second division after making his debut against Karlsruher SC at the age of 16 years and 14 days.

Just one month following his debut, the defensive midfielder added another milestone to his growing reputation by becoming the youngest-ever starter in Bundesliga 2 after earning a place in Berlin’s matchday five encounter with Hannover 96, and he has continued progressing ever since.

In total, the midfielder has gone on to make 17 Bundesliga appearances, with 14 of those coming as a starter, while he also started both of his club’s DFB-Pokal fixtures before suffering an unfortunate injury in January that disrupted his progress.

The youngster has been a subject of keen interest from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, with reports in recent months via Football Talk revealing interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The latest club to enter the race for Eichhorn is Liverpool, according to Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the Reds have firmly entered the race for the 16-year-old.

‘Concrete talks’

It appears the Reds are accelerating efforts to trump their rivals to sign him, as the journalist adds that the Merseyside giants have held ‘concrete talks’ to discuss the exciting midfielder’s potential transfer to Anfield in the summer.

In a boost to Liverpool, Plettenberg reports that Eichhorn is planning on leaving Hertha in the summer, with the German club placing a valuation between £8m and £10m to sanction the Germany U17 star’s departure.

Liverpool have placed major focus on recruiting and developing elite, exciting prospects in recent seasons. This has led to the arrivals of Talla Ndiaye from Amitié FC, Ifeanyi Ndukwe from FK Austria Wien, and most recently, Colombian wonderkid Samuel Martínez from Atlético Nacional, with Eichhorn now firmly placed on their radar.

At 6ft 1in, the German is a towering midfielder who mainly features in deeper midfield positions, where he blends a wide passing range with the calmness required to dictate the tempo of matches. His physical attributes also indicate that he could adjust comfortably to the intensity and demands of the Premier League.