Tottenham agree deal to sign Marcos Senesi

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Marcos Senesi as a free agent from Bournemouth this summer, according to Matteo Moretto.

Having caught the eye during his time at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord, where he made 116 appearances, Senesi made the move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2022.

Yet consistent starts proved hard to come by, particularly in his second season, with Andoni Iraola placing his trust in Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi as his preferred centre-back partnership.

During the previous campaign, Senesi was not considered an automatic starter for Bournemouth, with Iraola instead relying heavily on Huijsen and Zabarnyi, who featured together in 31 Premier League matches and averaged 1.66 points per game.

This season, however, the 28-year-old has been a commanding and vital figure in Bournemouth’s defence, appearing in 37 of the Cherries’ 38 Premier League fixtures while also contributing five assists and creating 24 chances despite operating from centre-back.

Last month, Football Talk, citing David Ornstein, reported that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Senesi on a free transfer.

It appears a deal has now concluded, as Matteo Moretto, in a new update, reveals that the north London club have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer.

Senesi to Tottenham

In recent weeks, Liverpool showed interest in the 6ft 1in colossus, but Spurs have now trumped their Premier League rivals as well as several other European clubs to reach an agreement with the centre-back, the journalist adds.

The Italian transfer expert adds that Tottenham are now working on thrashing out the deal for the Argentina international to join them on a four-year contract after the expiration of his contract with Bournemouth.

Tottenham may appear well-covered at centre-back on paper, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, and Radu Dragusin all on the books, but persistent injuries to key figures have left them stretched for large spells of the campaign.

Romero is believed to be attracting serious interest ahead of next summer, with growing speculation suggesting this may prove to be his final season at the club. At the same time, Dragusin’s situation is equally uncertain, having amassed just 582 minutes of football across all competitions this term.

As such, Senesi would represent a logical and well-rounded replacement given his composure in possession and defensive reliability that are well-suited to Roberto De Zerbi’s style of play.