West Ham ‘most determined’ to sign Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis to reinforce their backline in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Harwood-Bellis emerged from Manchester City’s increasingly productive academy system, progressing through the youth ranks before gaining senior experience through loan spells with Stoke City, R.S.C. Anderlecht, and Southampton, where he impressed enough to secure a permanent move.

Although the Saints endured relegation during his first Premier League campaign, in which he featured 38 times, the defender’s performances still attracted widespread recognition, leading to a memorable senior debut for the England national team in November 2024, when he marked the occasion with a goal in a commanding 5–0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

In the recently concluded campaign, the 24-year-old was one of the best centre-backs in the league and one of the Saints’ most pivotal figures, leading them to fourth place and a playoff final berth before they were disqualified from the competition due to controversies.

With Southampton likely to remain in the Championship next season, there’s an expectation that Harwood-Bellis could explore a move to the top flight in the summer.

This has led to keen interest from several Premier League clubs, including West Ham, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the Hammers are the ‘most determined’ club to sign the centre-back in the summer.

Harwood-Bellis open to West Ham move

Having seen several bids, including loan offers rebuffed in January, the East Londoners are set to reignite their interest by making a formal approach in the summer, viewing him as a key addition to reinforce their backline, the report adds.

In a boost to the club, TEAMtalk adds that Harwood Bellis is open to joining West Ham, although a move largely depends on their survival status at the end of the season.

However, the Hammers are set to face stiff competition from several Premier League clubs, with the report adding that Everton, Crystal Palace, and Burnley have expressed interest in signing the England international, who is valued at £20m by Southampton.

West Ham have conceded 64 goals so far this season, the third most of any team in the Premier League this season, with only relegated Burnley (74) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (67) conceding more after 37 games.

Regardless of their top-flight status at the end of the season, it is evident that the Hammers need to revamp their backline, and Harwood Bellis would be a solid addition in their rebuilding process.