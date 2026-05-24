Everton in talks to sign Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sørloth next summer, according to reports via Fichajes.

Sørloth previously experienced a short spell in the Premier League after joining Crystal Palace from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland in 2018.

Although he struggled to leave a major impression in England, the striker proved far more productive in La Liga, scoring 24 goals in 90 appearances for Real Sociedad before moving to Villarreal, where he registered 26 goals in just 41 matches.

Despite operating mainly as backup to Julián Álvarez following his arrival in the summer of 2024, Sørloth has still managed an impressive return of 48 goal contributions for the Los Rojiblancos in the past two seasons, with 22 of these coming this season alone.

With Álvarez firmly established as Diego Simeone’s preferred option in attack, it would not be surprising if the centre-forward begins considering a move in pursuit of more regular playing time, with clubs now monitoring his situation.

According to reports via Fichajes, Everton are now showing interest in signing Sorloth, who is ‘seriously considering’ changing clubs in the summer.

Sorloth to Everton

The Toffees’ boss is looking to bolster his attack with a dominant, prolific forward to address his team’s attacking frailties, with the 6ft 4in forward known as a viable option, according to the report.

Citing Matteo Moretto via MARCA, Fichajes adds that Everton have already made contact over the possibility of signing Sorloth and are preparing an offer to match Atletico’s demands.

The Merseyside giants are looking to accelerate talks with the Norwegian international’s camp before the end of next summer’s World Cup and are willing to submit a formal £25m offer for his possible transfer to the club, as per the report.

Everton are enduring a difficult finish to the campaign rather than building momentum, having now gone six consecutive Premier League matches without recording a victory. During that run, they have conceded at least twice in every fixture, although they have still managed to find the net on each occasion themselves.

They suffered their 14th Premier League loss and eighth loss at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season after losing 3-1 to Sunderland one week ago.

The result meant that the 12th-placed Toffees can therefore no longer qualify for European competitions, regardless of their result against Tottenham Hotspur on the final matchday.