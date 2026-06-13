Arsenal accelerate pursuit of Marcus Rashford to bolster their left wing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to sign a number of players to rebuild his squad in the summer transfer window prior to starting his Premier League title defence, and the left wing is likely to be a position of key interest.

With doubts surrounding the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, the Gunners are looking to sign a quality player for the flank sooner rather than later.

Fichajes has reported that Arsenal remain keen on signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and are now prepared to accelerate their pursuit of the 28-year-old after his impressive loan at Barcelona in 2025/26.

He scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, and although Barca have the option to permanently sign him, they are not willing to pay his £26 million asking price, which reads reasonably given his £35 million Transfermarkt valuation.

Rashford would be a solid buy for Arsenal

Marcus Rashford’s form at Barcelona showed that he remains one of the world’s most blistering and impactful forward, and the 28-year-old could continue his upward surge of form if he joins Arsenal.

Besides being a part of a winning project in a tactically robust side, he would play more consistently than he did at Barca and his pace, dribbling, chance creation and shooting will be especially valued by the Gunners, who want consistent output on the left.

Given that Manchester United are actively looking to sell him to offload his massive wage bill, they might be willing to sell Rashford to a direct domestic rival, so there is every chance Arsenal will be successful in their pursuit of the Englishman.