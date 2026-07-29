Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes



According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ with Newcastle United to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners are determined to land a marquee midfielder this summer and have identified Guimaraes as a priority signing.

Newcastle have continuously denied formal contact, but talkSPORT claim that progress has been made over a verbal agreement worth more than £75 million.

Guimaraes has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The club hope to strike an agreement before the month concludes.

Quick decision

The Gunners have had a quiet summer transfer window than many would have expected. They have made just one new outfield signing in Christos Tzolis.

Arsenal start their Premier League title defence against Coventry City on August 21, and the fans will be desperate to see more new faces in the squad by then.

Mikel Arteta’s side, on the other hand, may want quality over quantity and truly believe that Guimaraes would be a signing, who would provide an upgrade.

The Brazilian netted nine goals and provided six assists in the English top-flight last campaign despite being sidelined for a couple of months with a hamstring issue.

He was undoubtedly Newcastle’s best player in the league, and also excelled with his defensive contributions.

The former Lyon man won almost six duels per game alongside two tackles and five recoveries. He would be a fantastic midfield partner for Declan Rice at Arsenal.

Hence, it is unsurprising that Arsenal are continuously in contact with Newcastle and seem reluctant to give up on prising the Magpies captain away this summer.

Arsenal are yet to make an official bid on the table for the Brazilian star, but it could happen soon. A quick decision needs to be made one way or the other in the next few days.

Hopefully, it will be in Arsenal’s favour with Guimaraes making the switch to north London.

Guimaraes, described as ‘very special‘ by Magpies manager Eddie Howe, would be a level-raiser in Arsenal’s midfield with his goal and defensive involvements.

If Arsenal can land a marquee left winger alongside him, they would be in a good position to retain their Premier League title during the upcoming campaign.