Liverpool & Everton plot swoop to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Everton over a deal to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer, the Reds decided to reinforce the right-back position by purchasing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, he endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League. Apart from the Dutchman, the Merseyside club have Conor Bradley as an option for RB.

However, he struggled with fitness problems last campaign. Therefore, former Liverpool manager Arne Slot was forced to use Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as auxiliary right-backs, although they are midfielders by trait.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after leaving Ajax Amsterdam, Tomiyasu is currently available as a free agent and Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign him. The Reds are interested in him due to his versatility.

Apart from Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United and Sunderland have all been informed about his availability. Like the Reds, Everton are also interested in signing the former Arsenal defender. However, Crystal Palace are currently leading the race.

Tomiyasu has even been doing pre-season training with the Eagles under Pierre Sage. The 27-year-old has offers from several clubs across Europe, but he is keen on playing in the Premier League.

Battle

Everton have struggled with right-back issues over the last few years as Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have struggled with fitness problems.

So, David Moyes deployed Jake O’Brien on the right side of the defence, although he is a centre-back by trait. Coleman has left for free, and it appears Moyes is looking to address this issue finally this summer.

Tomiyasu, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable in the right-back and centre-back positions. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Having previously played for Arsenal, he knows about the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Everton should either club purchase him.

However, Tomiyasu has had fitness problems in recent years. Therefore, Liverpool and Everton have to be very careful about that before making a potential swoop.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club or the Toffees eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.