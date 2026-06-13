Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Williams

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Matheus Cunha as the only specialist left-wing option. As a result, Michael Carrick used Patrick Dorgu to support the Brazilian last term.

The Danish international is a left-back by trait, but showcased his qualities as a forward, making eight goal contributions in 15 Premier League starts.

Following Barcelona’s decision not to make Marcus Rashford’s loan deal permanent, he is set to return to Old Trafford this summer. However, Carrick’s side reportedly don’t want to keep the 28-year-old due to his enormous wages.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the frontline to challenge on all fronts next season and have identified Williams as an ideal option to create competition for Cunha.

However, the 20-time English champions will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the Spaniard.

Despite letting Luis Diaz join Bayern Munich last summer, Liverpool didn’t sign a replacement for the Colombian. Following a disappointing campaign last term, they are finally planning to replace Diaz this year.

Battle

Arsenal want a new left-winger as Gabriel Martinelli displayed poor performances last campaign, while Leandro Trossard is edging closer towards the twilight of his career.

Despite signing a long-term contract until 2035 at San Mamés last summer, Williams is ready to leave this summer, and the Premier League is his preferred destination.

The 23-year-old, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, is a left-winger by trait and previously featured on the right flank as well. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

However, he has had fitness problems in recent years. So, the Premier League clubs need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Merseyside club, or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from San Mamés during this offseason.