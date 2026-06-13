Arsenal make contact over deal to sign Christos Tzolis

Arsenal have made a formal ‘approach’ to sign prolific Greek left winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having initially struggled to make an impact during his time with Norwich City, the 24-year-old rediscovered his best form after heading to Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he delivered an outstanding 34 goal contributions across 37 appearances.

Those performances earned him a permanent transfer to Brugge in the summer of 2024. Since arriving in Belgium, Tzolis has become one of the most productive attackers in both the Belgian Pro League and Europe, registering 88 goal contributions in just 108 matches for the Belgian champions.

Tzolis proved instrumental as Brugge clinched their 20th Jupiler Pro League title, contributing 22 goal involvements in the league alone and reaching a personal best of 51 across all competitions throughout the campaign.

Given his remarkable output, he is expected to attract significant attention, with reports in May via Football Talk revealing that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are battling to sign Tzolis.

It appears Arsenal are set to steal a march on their rivals, as Fabrizio Romano claims that the Premier League winners have made a formal ‘approach’ to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

The Gunners are already acting swiftly to secure the deal and have now made contact with the Greek international’s representatives to discuss his potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer, Romano adds.

Prolific forward

With both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli facing uncertain futures, there are suggestions that the North Londoners could target up to two left-wingers.

Hence, it’s no surprise that the transfer expert reports that Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola remain the clubs’ ‘top targets’.

In a separate report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, he reveals that there’s optimism Arsenal could secure a deal for Tzolis for around £34.5m and that his potential addition is not expected to affect their interest in other targets.

With most of Arsenal’s offensive threat generated through the right wing due to Bukayo Saka’s effectiveness, there’s a strong belief that the Greek can provide a similar, consistent attacking threat and an even higher goalscoring output on the left flank, having netted at least 20 goals in his last three seasons.

In a massive boost to the Premier League winners, Tzolis is represented by the same agency as Mikel Arteta, THE.TEAM. So they will hope to utilise that existing relationship as a potential advantage to accelerate negotiations and reach an agreement.