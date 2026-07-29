Liverpool prioritising signing Arsenal target Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Arsenal target and Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, as per The Athletic.

After winning the Premier League title, the Reds splashed a huge amount of money last summer to refresh the squad and continue their momentum. However, they endured a disappointing campaign last term.

Liverpool decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. However, Wirtz has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, while Isak struggled with fitness problems last season.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, the Merseyside club have been left thin in numbers in the attacking department. So, they are planning to add a few new faces to this position and have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

Now, The Athletic report that Liverpool want another winger and Barcola is the top target. But agreeing on a deal in principle with Les Parisiens won’t be straightforward.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Luis Enrique’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £145m price tag on his head.

Liverpool are looking to negotiate that figure down. However, if they eventually opt to finalise the operation by matching PSG’s asking price, Barcola would become the Reds’ most expensive signing ever.

Barcola to Liverpool

The report state that Arsenal have also expressed their interest in the PSG star but are prioritising signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer.

Barcola has showcased his qualities at Parc des Princes in recent years but has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s starting line-up in big Champions League matches.

In 65 appearances across all competitions, the 23-year-old made 41 goal contributions during the 2024/25 campaign. He failed to replicate that form last term; still, he displayed promising performances, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists in all tournaments.

After impressing in club football, Barcola has secured his place in France’s World Cup squad. He is a talented player and possesses high potential.

Therefore, Barcola would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating the reigning Premier League champions in this race.