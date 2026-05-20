Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd intensifying efforts to sign Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis

Arsenal are battling with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

After initially struggling in England during his spell with Norwich City, the 24-year-old rediscovered his form after joining Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he produced an outstanding 34 goal contributions in 37 games.

This form led to a permanent move to Brugge in the summer of 2024, where he has since emerged as one of the most prolific forwards not just in the Jupiler Pro League but across Europe, having provided 84 goal contributions in just 106 games for the Belgian giants.

With the Jupiler Pro League nearing its end, Brugge are on course to win their 20th league title, and Tzolis’s prolific form has been a key reason for that, having been involved in 22 goal involvements and a personal best 47 across all competitions.

The winger is set to become a subject of keen interest in the summer, having piqued the interest of several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, with his performances.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd are in a battle for Tzolis next summer and have ‘intensified’ their efforts to sign the winger.

Battle

The report adds that representatives of the Premier League trio were present at the Breydel Stadium on Sunday to watch the 24-year-old in action as he netted and provided three assists in Brugge’s emphatic 5-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise.

For the Gunners, the report adds that his versatility and prolificness in front of goal make him an appealing option for their attack, while Chelsea view the forward as a suitable fit for their long-term project.

United, on the other hand, are looking to bolster their front line and have identified Tzolis as a viable choice due to his output and directness, according to the report.

Amid keen interest, there’s an expectation that Brugge could be open to Tzolis’ departure in the summer, and the club are keen on breaking their current sales record, previously held by Charles De Ketelaere following his £32m move to AC Milan in 2022.

With the Greece international expected to cost way above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation, it’ll be interesting to see which of the free-spending English trio wins the race for his signature in the summer.