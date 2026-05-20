Man Utd eyeing surprise deal for Jarrod Bowen



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move for West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen this summer.

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer transfer window and the main focus could be on bolstering the holding midfield department ahead of next season.

The club will part ways with Casemiro when his contract expires on June 30, and it has been reported that the club could pursue two midfielders to fill the void.

The attack needs more quality and depth with the extra European workload and The Telegraph cite that Man United are keen on landing Bowen’s signature.

The Hammers are currently 18th in the table with 36 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have a superior goal difference.

West Ham can avoid relegation with a win over Leeds United, provided Spurs lose to Everton at home on the final matchday.

If they fail to beat the drop, Bowen could be on the move. United see him as an option to strengthen their left wing department for the 2026/27 campaign.

Doubtful

Bowen has been a pivotal figure for the Hammers since he arrived from Hull City many years ago. He has been brilliant in the current season, registering 21 goal contributions from 41 matches.

The Englishman has primarily played as a right winger for the east London outfit with occasional appearances upfront, but United see him as a potential option to strengthen their left side of attack.

Bowen has made only 11 appearances as a left winger in his career, and it remains to be seen whether he would be tempted to accept the Red Devils’ proposal if they make a formal transfer bid.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also firm admirers of the experienced attacker. The Blues also have a need for a left winger, given the inconsistency of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens thus far.

Liverpool could emerge as the likelier destination for him, considering they are set to lose Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, and may want a big-name signing to fill the void on the right wing.

Bowen would ideally prefer to continue with the Hammers if they preserve their top-flight status, but their relegation could mean he could move on to another elite Premier League outfit.