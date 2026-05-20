Man Utd & Chelsea ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per TEAMtalk.

Following a disappointing 14-month spell under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager in January to steady the ship.

The former midfielder has shown glimpses of his tactical nous over the last few months, helping his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won 11 out of 16 games, losing just twice. They have accumulated 68 points from 37 matches. Having qualified for Europe’s elite club competition, United have rewarded Carrick by making him the permanent manager.

The 44-year-old has reportedly signed a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract for one more year.

Amid this situation, Man Utd have already begun exploring options to reinforce the squad this summer and are said to be prioritising a revamp of the engine room.

However, TEAMtalk report that United are also interested in signing a new winger and are ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Adeyemi. The German’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, but Dortmund haven’t been able to agree on a fresh term with him.

Battle

So, the Bundesliga giants are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. Still, they don’t want to lose him for cheap and have slapped a £61m price tag on his head.

The report state that Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in Adeyemi, with the Blues already making contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move.

Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed their interest in him, but the forward’s preference is to play in the Premier League, and he is demanding around £180,000-per-week in salary.

Adeyemi is a left-footed versatile winger, as he is comfortable playing on either flank. The 24-year-old is still very young and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.