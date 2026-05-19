Chelsea battling with Liverpool over deal to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs

Chelsea are battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Sunderland shot-stopper Robin Roefs next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

An encouraging first season in the Premier League has seen Roefs emerge as a highly promising presence between the posts. Much of Sunderland’s impressive campaign has been founded on defensive resilience, with the goalkeeper playing a crucial part in maintaining that stability.

Following his arrival from NEC Nijmegen after Sunderland secured promotion, the Dutch shot-stopper has recorded 10 clean sheets, helping steer the Black Cats toward a top-half finish.

He currently ranks highly across key metrics in the league this season. According to FotMob, the 23-year-old is averaging a 70.4% save rate, making 3.15 saves per game.

His 70.4% save percentage places him in fifth place among all Premier League goalkeepers. At the same time, he ranks second for most saves this season (107), only behind Burnley’s Martin Dubravka (127), with his performances catching the eye of Premier League top clubs.

This is according to Konur, who claims that Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle for Roefs’ signature in the summer transfer window.

Shotstopper

The 6ft 3in shotstopper has kept the fourth-highest number of clean sheets as well as the most recoveries in the Premier League at a 9.62 success rate; his displays have caught the eye, and it’s no surprise the journalist adds that both the Blues and the Reds have shown interest in the youngster.

Roefs is contracted at the Stadium of Light until 2030, and Sunderland could make a massive profit if they decide to sell him, with Konur adding that the Dutchman’s valuation has risen to £50m following his standout displays this season.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool could do with new goalkeepers next season. For the Blues, they have only kept three sheets in their last 20 games in all competitions, and all of them have come in cup games, with their last Premier League sheet coming on January 17th in the 2-0 win over Brentford.

On the other hand, reports suggesting Alisson Becker could end his trophy-laden seven-year spell at Anfield at the end of the season have swirled in recent weeks.

As such, Roefs could be a capable option between the posts for either Premier League giant, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature in the summer.