Liverpool keen on signing West Ham star Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a dire campaign this season, the Reds are exploring the possibility of revamping the squad this summer in an effort to turn things around next term.

Arne Slot’s side bolstered the attacking department by signing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz last year. However, Wirtz has displayed inconsistent performances, while Isak has struggled with fitness problems this campaign.

Although Ekitike showed glimpses of his qualities, he has been ruled out for several months, having ruptured his Achilles tendon.

On the other hand, following a successful nine years at Anfield, Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free this summer. Therefore, Liverpool are keen on purchasing a new right-winger to replace the Egyptian and have been linked with a few names, with Yan Diomande and Michael Olise being among them.

However, Football Insider state that Liverpool are also interested in Bowen and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop this summer.

West Ham have no intention of parting ways with him, with the 29-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2030. However, following the disappointing defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday, West Ham are on the verge of relegation.

Bowen to Liverpool

If Tottenham Hotspur beat city rivals Chelsea on Tuesday, the Hammers will be relegated. If that happens, West Ham could be forced to sell Bowen this summer.

The Englishman, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Although the East London club have displayed disappointing performances this season, Bowen has showcased his productivity, making 21 goal contributions across all competitions.

He is a Premier League-proven player and would be a ready-made option to replace Salah. So, Bowen might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Liverpool are set to face Brentford in the final Premier League game of the season next weekend.