Chelsea battling with Liverpool to sign Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from German side VfL Wolfsburg a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning an FA Cup and Community Shield.

This season, the Frenchman has continued to display promising performances, making six goal contributions and keeping 17 clean sheets in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Conference League final. After proving his worth in the Premier League, Lacroix has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that having been impressed by the Crystal Palace star’s recent impressive performances, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa have expressed their interest in him.

They have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential move. Apart from the Premier League clubs, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are also plotting a summer swoop for him.

Despite growing interest in Lacroix, Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him leave. Although he still has a contract until 2029, the Eagles are prepared to hand him a fresh term with a significant salary hike to fend off potential suitors.

Battle

However, Lacroix has reached the prime stage of his career and might be open to leaving to take the next step in his career. If Crystal Palace are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they want around £50m.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, Chelsea are set to commence a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, and the Spanish boss is seemingly planning to upgrade the defence.

On the other hand, with Virgil Van Dijk showing signs of decline this term, Liverpool are said to be considering replacing the Dutchman.

Lacroix, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions.

He has showcased his qualities in the English top-flight in recent years and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.