Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Dembele next summer, according to reports via Sports Witness.

Since sealing a transfer to Sporting from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, Diomande has steadily developed into one of Europe’s most highly regarded young central defenders. Across the last two years, the youngster has established himself as an influential figure for both club and country.

Despite experiencing an inconsistent path at certain stages in recent seasons, the 22-year-old’s progression over the past three years has still been considerable, with his displays against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals particularly catching attention.

After initially losing his place in the starting lineup to Zeno Debast earlier in the campaign, the Ivorian defender’s outstanding performances whenever selected allowed him to regain his role in the side, and he has since gone on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for Sporting, which has caught the attention of several clubs.

Now, citing Portuguese journalist Flávio Costa, Sport Witness reports that Chelsea have approached Sporting over the potential transfer of Diomande to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues have reportedly been on the trail of the Ivorian international in recent transfer windows, and considering their current defensive frailties, it’s no surprise the report adds that the Blues have now set their sights on him.

Diomande to Chelsea

With four years left on his contract, the report adds that Sporting would only be open to the 22-year-old’s departure if they receive offers around £52m, with the London giants now showing interest.

However, Chelsea will face stern competition from European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are also looking to sign Diomande in the summer, according to the report.

Chelsea remain short of leadership and experience in defensive areas, and the arrival of a centre-back capable of organising the backline while providing authority inside the penalty area could significantly help resolve many of their defensive problems, making Diomande an ideal option for the role.

The defender has already shown strong leadership qualities within Sporting’s backline, where he has established himself as a commanding figure in Rui Borges’s defence.

The 6ft 2in centre-back is also extremely composed in possession, combining strong distribution with effective build-up play, attributes that would suit the tactical philosophy Chelsea’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, is expected to implement next season.