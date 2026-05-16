Chelsea ‘most determined’ to sign Man Utd target Rowe

Chelsea are reportedly ‘most determined’ to sign Manchester United target and Bologna star Jonathan Rowe, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues decided to reinforce the left flank by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from the Red Devils and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Argentinian has struggled to showcase his best this season; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the summer window.

On the other hand, Gittens has had fitness problems, starting only eight matches across the Premier League and Champions League.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are considering signing a new left-winger this summer and have been impressed by Rowe after monitoring his development extensively.

Apart from the Blues, Man Utd are also looking to reinforce the left flank and have been keeping a close eye on the Bologna star. Moreover, Aston Villa and Galatasaray are in this race as well. However, Chelsea are ‘most determined’ to finalise the operation.

The 23-year-old moved to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara from Olympique de Marseille last summer and still has a contract until 2029. So, Bologna are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him, and want around £39m, with the French side having a 10% sell-on clause.

Battle

The report state that a return to the Premier League would be a major step forward in the Englishman’s career, and it would boost his chances of securing his place in the England national team. So, he might be open to leaving the Italian side during the offseason.

Rowe is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the No.10 position if needed. In 41 appearances across all competitions, he has made 11 goal contributions this season.

Man Utd currently have Matheus Cunha as the only option to deploy on the left flank. Moreover, Patrick Dorgu can provide cover in this position if needed, even though he is a left-back by trait.

After qualifying for the Champions League, the Red Devils are keen on adding depth to several areas of the squad.

Rowe is a talented young forward and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service.