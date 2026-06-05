Tottenham showing interest in signing Crysencio Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing interest in signing West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel as options to deploy on the left flank. Moreover, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison can provide cover in this position if needed, even though they are CFs by trait.

However, Kolo Muani joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and is likely to return to the French capital. On the other hand, Odobert has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is set to enter the final year of his current contract. So, his long-term future isn’t secured at Tottenham, while Tel is still very young and needs time to develop.

Therefore, it appears Roberto De Zerbi is willing to upgrade the LW position. TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in Summerville and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Although West Ham displayed woeful performances this season, the 24-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities. So, apart from Spurs, Aston Villa, and AC Milan have also expressed their interest in him. With Rafael Leao likely to leave, the Rossoneri have earmarked Summerville as a serious option to replace the Portuguese.

Although Summerville’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are resigned to losing him this summer, having endured relegation. They are prepared to accept around £35m.

Summerville to Tottenham

Summerville is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team for this summer’s World Cup.

The Netherlands international is a highly talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, apart from bolstering the attacking department, Tottenham have also been working to revamp the backline. After closing in on deals to sign Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, they have now shifted focus to purchasing Jean Paul van Hecke.