Chelsea identify Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso as Marc Cucurella’s replacement

Chelsea have identified Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, resulting in both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior losing their head-coaching positions. The club have now appointed former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as manager for next season, and plans are in place to reinforce several positions.

Despite his contract running until 2029, there has been growing uncertainty about Marc Cucurella’s future at the club, with the Spaniard already reportedly attracting keen interest from clubs in Spain.

As Chelsea’s season deteriorated in the closing months, Cucurella joined Enzo Fernández in publicly expressing frustration with decisions taken by the club hierarchy, and there is increasing belief that the left-back may already have played his final game for the Blues.

As a result, the club are exploring potential left-back options and have already reached an agreement to sign Valentin Barco from Strasbourg, although they’re suggestions he’s seen more as a midfielder due to his versatility.

The latest name on their radar is Juventus’ Cambiaso, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that the Blues have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Juventus previously rebuffed an approach from Manchester City last summer but could now be open to selling him for a fee between £34m and £43m as they look to balance their books, the report adds.

Cucurella’s ‘ideal replacement’

As such, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea boss Alonso is now keen on adding him to his squad, having previously tried to sign him during his stint with Madrid.

With Cucurella drawing interest from several clubs, the Italian outlet adds that Cambiaso have been identified as the ‘ideal replacement’ should the Spain international depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

One of the standout traits that makes the Italian international such an attractive option is his comfort using both feet with equal confidence. While the majority of his appearances for Juventus have come on the left flank, he is also fully capable of performing just as effectively on the right side.

Chelsea also have Jorrel Hato, who joined from Ajax last summer as another left-back option. Despite being a natural right-sided centre-back, the Dutchman has shown promise whenever deployed at left back, especially in the last run of games towards the season finale.

Should Cucurella leave this summer, a move for Cambiaso could give Alonso very solid left-back depth alongside Hato, similar to Arsenal’s Ricardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.