Chelsea considering surprise swoop for AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea’s appointment of Xabi Alonso as their manager is expected to see him get the keys to have a major say in the transfers he wants, and the Spaniard is believed to be planning a massive squad rebuild across all areas of the pitch.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, Alonso has asked Chelsea to consider the signing of AC Milan star Christopher Nkunku during the summer transfer window with the Frenchman expected to be available in the market for £35 million.

He was previously of Chelsea but faced a troubled career at Stamford Bridge due to injuries. With six goals and two assists at Milan in 2025/26, he is starting to find his feet again and would be an experienced but cost-effective option for the Blues.

Alonso’s tactical setup ideal for Nkunku

Xabi Alonso’s offensive setup is very fluid and the front three has the freedom to interchange positions on the pitch, and therefore, it is vital for his Chelsea side to have versatile options who can deliver irrespective of their role in the playing eleven.

With that said, Christopher Nkunku is the ideal profile for the Blues given his flexibility on both flank and down the middle, as well as the number 10. It was in a similar role at RB Leipzig that his best figures came.

Nkunku’s work-rate without the ball to press high up the pitch and cut passing lanes will also be important to Alonso’s tactics, as would his ability to contribute effectively on the counter-attack thanks to quick pace and good decision-making.

His age, 28, makes him a decent medium-term option for Chelsea and a significant upgrade over most of the team’s existing wingers, so it will be interesting to see if the board is willing to accommodate the manager’s request.