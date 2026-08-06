Man Utd interested in Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, as per The Telegraph.

The Red Devils currently have Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

So, on paper, Michael Carrick has several options for the defence. However, De Ligt has been out injured for several months, while Martínez has had numerous fitness problems over the last few years.

Yoro, on the other hand, has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from LOSC Lille, while Maguire has also had injury issues in recent years.

Now, The Telegraph report that Man Utd want to bolster the defence before the end of this transfer window and have kept a close eye on Scalvini’s development. They have liked what they have seen.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. Atalanta always play hardball to sell their big assets and aren’t in any rush to sell him.

Scalvini, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a right-footed centre-back by trait but can provide cover in the CDM position if needed. He is good in the air, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Scalvini to Man Utd

In 24 Serie A appearances last term, the Italian scored three goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he helped La Dea keep five clean sheets.

The Italian is a talented player and possesses high potential. Furthermore, he hasn’t reached his prime yet. However, he has had numerous fitness problems in recent years; as a result, he hasn’t been able to play regularly in recent campaigns.

Having already signed injury-prone players like De Ligt, Martínez, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount, United would be better off avoiding a move for Scalvini.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service during this offseason.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have purchased Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, this summer. Moreover, they have signed Karl Darlow to support Senne Lammens.