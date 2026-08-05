Man Utd make move for Bologna star Jhon Lucumi



According to Quotidiano Sport, Manchester United are back in the picture alongside Chelsea to sign Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi this summer.

The Colombia international has entered the final year of his contract at Bologna, and he is widely expected to move on. Juventus have already tried to sign the 28-year-old, but their £15.4 million offer including addons was recently turned down.

As things stand, Bologna are holding out for £21.4 million upfront with £2.6m in add-ons (£24m overall). Quotidiano Sport claim that Chelsea are not alone in the race and United are ‘back in the picture’, having initially made an enquiry for Lucumi.

Como were previously interested in signing the player, but Lucumi turned down the opportunity to join them.

Top-class

United presently have Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven as the left-footed options for the left central defensive role, but the former has been injury prone. He picked up another untimely injury in the World Cup final for Argentina against Spain last month.

The 28-year-old is likely to return to training before the new Premier League season begins, but his injury record means United may need to spend on another left-footed centre-back, given Heaven remains relatively inexperienced playing at the top level.

Lucumi made a name for himself alongside Riccardo Calafiori in central defence during the 2023/24 season when Bologna finished fifth in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League. Calafiori moved on to Arsenal where he has been an influential player.

Lucumi did not follow the Italian through the exit door but he is now expected to do so with his contract concluding next summer. The Colombian would be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils, given he is a superb ball-playing central defender.

In the last Serie A season, the Colombian completed 90% of his passes and won almost 60% of his duels. He also made over 4 recoveries and 1.5 tackles per outing for Bologna. Lucumi has the physical traits to be successful in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also named as suitors, but Lucumi may give preference to United due to Champions League football and the prospect of more playing time. The Blues have just signed a new central defender in Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.