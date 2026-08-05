Liverpool make contact to sign PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old started his youth career at ES Guyancourt before spending a few years with Versailles. He joined Les Parisiens’ academy at the age of 10.

After rising through their youth system, the youngster made his first team debut a couple of years ago and has enjoyed great success in recent seasons, winning two Ligue 1 titles, as many Champions League trophies and several other major cup competitions.

However, he has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s star-studded starting line-up, making five goal contributions in 11 starts across the Champions League and Ligue 1 last term.

Although he hasn’t been playing regularly in club football, Mbaye has secured his place in the Senegal squad.

Now, on X, Romano states that Liverpool have made direct contacts with the player’s new agent, Jorge Mendes, over a possible move and Mbaye has been tempted by the prospect of playing at Anfield.

The youngster was close to joining RB Leipzig earlier this summer but the deal has now collapsed following Yan Diomande’s decision to join Real Madrid.

Mbaye to Liverpool

The journalist claims that Bayer Leverkusen are close to reaching an agreement with Les Parisiens to sign the African but he is prioritising joining Liverpool.

Mbaye is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, PSG are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave this summer.

Mbaye is a right-footed versatile winger as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

The PSG star is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him away from Parc des Princes ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are prioritising revamping the frontline this summer and are keen on signing Bradley Barcola alongside Mbaye. Moreover, the Reds have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.