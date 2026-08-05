Tottenham interested in Pedro Neto as Savinho alternative

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Pedro Neto as a potential alternative option to Savinho, as per Fabrizio Romano.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Blues decided to purchase him a couple of years ago.

In his debut campaign, the Portuguese helped his side win the Club World Cup and Conference League. Moreover, he made 17 goal contributions across all competitions.

Although Neto failed to guide Chelsea to win any silverware last term, he showcased his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering as many assists in all competitions. After proving his worth in club football, the forward secured his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad.

Now, on X, Romano states that Tottenham are prioritising signing Manchester City winger Savinho to reinforce the frontline. However, if they eventually fail to secure the Brazilian’s service, they have identified Neto as a potential alternative option.

On the other hand, the Citizens have earmarked Neto as a serious option to replace Savinho if he were to join Tottenham. Enzo Maresca’s side have even held direct contacts with the player’s camp over a potential move.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester City make direct contact with Pedro Neto’s camp as talks start over possible move. Neto among MCFC target if Savinho goes to Spurs while he’s also understood to be on Tottenham list as backup option. Deal also depends on Chelsea valuation.”

Neto to Tottenham

Neto is valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. Therefore, the West London club are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Neto is a left-footed versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession.

The former Wolves star is a talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. He is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

Tottenham currently have Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the flanks. However, the Swede has been out injured for over a year, while Odobert has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Neto’s services during this offseason.