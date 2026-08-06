Tottenham in ‘direct talks’ to sign Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘direct talks’ to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old came into the spotlight, having displayed impressive performances for Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven. After being attracted by him, the Reds decided to purchase him in January 2023.

The Netherlands international has enjoyed a successful time at Anfield, winning the Premier League title and Carabao Cup in recent campaigns.

However, the forward displayed inconsistent performances last term, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Still, he secured his place in Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

Now, on X, Romano states that Tottenham are keen on signing Gakpo to upgrade the frontline and they initially made an approach over this deal last month.

At first, Liverpool were reluctant to sell the Dutchman but they could change their stance if they receive a lucrative proposal and can manage to sign Bradley Barcola.

The journalist further claims that Tottenham are trying to finalise the operation and are in ‘direct talks’ with the player’s representatives.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July. Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit. THFC are trying.”

Gakpo to Tottenham

The Liverpool star is valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. So, the Merseysiders aren’t in any rush to part ways with him this summer.

Gakpo is a 6ft 4in tall right-footed, technically gifted forward. He likes to be deployed on the left flank but previously provided cover centrally for Liverpool.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Tottenham have been very busy this summer to overhaul the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance.

After bolstering the backline, midfield and goalkeeping department earlier this summer, they have now shifted focus to the attack.

Gakpo is a talented Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield before the September 1st transfer deadline day.