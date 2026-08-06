Man Utd & Liverpool eye move to sign Nick Woltemade

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Stuttgart as a free agent in 2024, the 24-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga, making 20 goal contributions across all competitions.

Having been impressed by his performances, the Magpies decided to purchase him by splashing a big fee last summer. The German even enjoyed a bright start in the Premier League but struggled to continue the momentum.

During the second half of last campaign, Woltemade struggled to break into the starting line-up. Now, Caught Offside claim that Newcastle are prepared to let him leave in this window.

Initially, they wanted a permanent transfer for a fee of around £56m but are now open to a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next year.

Man Utd and Liverpool are interested in signing Woltemade to add depth to the frontline and they are keeping a close eye on his situation. However, neither United nor the Reds consider the 24-year-old as a priority target.

The report state that apart from Man Utd and Liverpool, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid have also expressed their interest in him.

Battle

Woltemade is a 6ft 6in tall right-footed striker but can provide cover in the CAM position if needed. He is technically sound, good in the air and is efficient at taking penalties.

Following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury, Liverpool currently have Alexander Isak as the only striker option. So, they could do with signing Woltemade on loan this summer.

On the other hand, United currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options. Moreover, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this position if needed, although they are wingers by trait.

However, Zirkzee has been linked with a move to Juventus. So, perhaps, United are exploring options to replace the Dutchman if he eventually leaves this summer.

Woltemade is a talented young player and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.