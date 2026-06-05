Everton keen on signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus in the summer

Everton finished 13th in the Premier League in 2025/26 but missed out on European qualification by only four points. With a newfound promise at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, they will rebuild their squad in the summer as they hope to do better next year.

Football Insider has reported that the Toffees are looking to revamp their offensive department and have identified Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as a potential signing with his departure from the Emirates Stadium very much on the cards this summer.

Jesus has lost his place to Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres in the Arsenal squad, plus with further reinforcements in store for them, leaving the club in order to regain his feet after an ACL rupture is believed to be the best possible option for the Brazilian.

Arsenal are looking for approximately 20 million to part company with the former Manchester City star, although as per the source, Everton are looking to negotiate the player’s price and have informed the Gunners they will consider his signing for lower.

Jesus’ addition could be key for Everton

Gabriel Jesus missed the first half of 2025/26 due to his ACL injury but did a decent job in the limited minutes he played thereafter, scoring six goals and providing two assists in all competitions for Arsenal.

If he can regain full fitness over the summer and get back in shape for the start of next season, there is every reason to think he will better his numbers by joining Everton, where he will likely be placed ahead of Thierno Barry in the pecking order.

His experience will also be key for the Toffees as they chase European qualification, and alongside the Brazilian international, there may also be some familiar faces incoming owing to Everton’s interest in Jack Grealish and John Stones.

With that said, as far as Gabriel Jesus is concerned, Arsenal as well as the forward might need to make some financial sacrifices as Everton might not be in a position to meet the Gunners’ asking price, nor the player’s wage at the Emirates Stadium.