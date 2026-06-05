Chelsea lead race for Tottenham & Man Utd target Vlahovic

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to trump Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, as per TEAMtalk.

After letting Nicolas Jackson leave, the Blues decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap last summer.

Although Chelsea endured a dire campaign this term, the Brazilian showcased his qualities, scoring 20 goals and registering six assists across all competitions. However, it wasn’t enough for him to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team for this summer’s World Cup.

On the other hand, Delap endured a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring only two goals in 41 appearances in all competitions. As a result, it appears the West London club have already started exploring options to sign a new striker this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that following Vlahovic’s decision to leave Juventus as a free agent, Chelsea have already started working to sign him as they have been monitoring his performances for several years.

Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton have all been offered the chance to secure his service this summer. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs and Middle East teams are interested in him.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have expressed their interest in Vlahovic to bolster the frontline if Julian Alvarez eventually leaves over the coming weeks.

Vlahovic to Chelsea

However, Chelsea are keen on finalising the operation and are currently ‘best positioned’ to seal the deal, having already made contact with the player’s representatives.

Vlahovic burst into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. However, he struggled to flourish in his career at Juventus in recent years, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons.

Still, the Serbian international showed glimpses of his qualities this season, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 13 starts across all competitions.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is still very young and has plenty of time to turn the situation around. A change of environment might even help him achieve that.

So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North West London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.