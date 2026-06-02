Chelsea eyeing surprise transfer for free agent Ibrahima Konate

Chelsea finished the Premier League season in 10th place, thereby missing out on a European place for next season. With Xabi Alonso at the helm next season, they are expected to significantly revamp their squad.

According to The Athletic, a defensive rebuild is set to be a key priority for the Blues, who are believed to be keen on signing Ibrahima Konate during the summer transfer window.

Konate confirmed his Liverpool exit over the weekend upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June and his free acquisition is a very attractive proposition considering his sky-high qualities and experience at the top level.

Chelsea move for Konate a tall order

Ibrahima Konate has been one of the Premier League’s best defenders and was especially impressive in 2024/25 when Liverpool won the Premier League, which happens to his only major trophy at Anfield.

Chelsea’s interest in him comes as no surprise. The 27-year-old has speed, aerial prowess and physical strength, whilst also being very composed with the ball at his feet and distributing possession effectively with short as well as long passes.

However, it is difficult to think that the Blues would end up securing his services. Their absence from European competition for next season is already a major deterrent for a player of the Frenchman’s calibre, and he might also be close to signing elsewhere.

Real Madrid are believed to have struck a four-year deal with Konate after his Liverpool exit having tracked him since 2025, with an announcement from the Whites imminent if and when Florentino Perez is re-elected as their president next week.

Having said that, Chelsea’s are all but slim and it would take Madrid to pull the plug at the last minute for the Londoners to emerge back into the picture.