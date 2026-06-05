Liverpool and Manchester United battling to sign Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to play in the Champions League next season but both the Premier League rivals will be looking to rebuild their squad after a campaign in which they dealt with a narrow squad depth and some disappointing results.

Sports Boom has reported that among several other areas of the squad requiring an overhaul, a goalkeeper’s signing is also being considered as Liverpool and Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen.

Verbruggen is one of the Premier League’s most high quality shot-stoppers and belongs to a club which has a track record of producing brilliant players, so Liverpool and United’s interest in his services does not come as a surprise.

The opportunity to play in the Champions League will be an attractive proposition for the Brighton goalkeeper, who is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, so if he wishes to evaluate his options, a switch in the transfer window might be on the cards.

United could be favourites for Verbruggen

Manchester United could be the favourites to sign Bart Verbruggen from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window because in comparison to Liverpool, they may be in a more serious need for a goalkeeper’s signing.

Alisson Becker is expected to continue at Anfield in the upcoming campaign, and with Giorgi Mamardashvili also available to the Reds, there is no real need for them to bring in another goalkeeper to their squad.

United’s case, however, is different. Senne Lammens has done a terrific job, but with Andre Onana unlikely to be in Michael Carrick’s plans and Tom Heaton a third-choice goalkeeper, there is a need for improving depth in between the sticks.

Bart Verbruggen, 23, would be able to provide a realistic challenge to Senne Lammens and provide Michael Carrick with two high quality options to choose from in goal, which will be key considering United will play Champions League football next season.