Liverpool open talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are in talks with Bradley Barcola’s camp to discuss his potential transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Securing a new wide player ranks among Liverpool’s chief objectives for the summer, prompted by Mohamed Salah’s confirmation that his hugely successful and trophy-laden nine-year chapter at Anfield will come to an end this season.

Steps have already been taken to identify a suitable heir, with the most recent reports placing PSG’s Barcola firmly in their sights.

The Frenchman has risen sharply since his switch to the 14-time French champions from Lyon in the summer of 2023, amassing 76 goal contributions and playing a meaningful part in the club’s sustained success across that period.

In the campaign just concluded, Barcola has found himself operating in a supporting capacity behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and, most notably, came on for the Georgian to make two great attempts in the Champions League final against Arsenal. He remained a consistent threat whenever handed an opportunity, finishing the season with 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Liverpool are now looking to accelerate efforts amid interest from other clubs, with Nicolo Schira reporting that the Reds have opened talks with Barcola’s representatives over his potential transfer to Anfield this summer.

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, Schira adds that the France international could depart the Parc des Princes this summer, with the Reds now looking to sign him.

Barcola to Liverpool

While the Italian journalist does not state the potential figures involved in the deal, there’s a growing belief that Barcola will cost more than his £60m Transfermarkt valuation.

From Liverpool’s perspective, Barcola represents precisely the profile they should be pursuing. The 23-year-old combines pace, directness and excellent technical ability, while still possessing significant room for further development.

At a rate of 0.53 goals per 90 minutes, Barcola sits in the 93rd percentile among wingers in Ligue 1, which translates to roughly one goal every two matches on average.

His accuracy from distance is equally striking, with 1.54 shots on target per 90 minutes, putting him in the 92nd percentile in that category.

He thrives in one-v-one duels, can stretch opposition backlines and offers a different dimension in transition, making him an ideal fit under Andoni Iraola.

With initial talks underway, it’ll be interesting to see how the transfer plays out over the summer, as several clubs are expected to show interest.