Chelsea identify Bournemouth star Alex Scott as ‘serious option’ for next summer

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Following his move from Bristol City in 2023, Scott’s opening spell in the Premier League was disrupted by repeated fitness setbacks, including both an MCL problem and a meniscus injury.

Since his recovery, the youngster has emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in the league, with his displays earning him a call-up to the national team by Thomas Tuchel, although he is yet to make his debut.

In the ongoing season, Bournemouth currently sit in sixth place on the table and are on course for a historic European qualification, having enjoyed a turnaround in the second half of the season, where they’ve now gone unbeaten in 16 games, the longest run without defeat across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Central to their resurgence has been Scott, who has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Andoni Iraola’s side. The 22-year-old scored in all 36 games for the Cherries and most notably netted decisive goals in the 2-1 away victories against Arsenal and Newcastle United last month.

Scott to Chelsea

It’s no surprise his displays have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the FA Cup finalists are stepping up their efforts to sign Scott in the summer.

The report adds that the Blues’ scouts and recruitment team have been closely watching the midfielder in recent weeks and have intensified internal talks about his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield ranks next season and view Scott as a player whose profile ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for the ideal option they’re looking for, according to the report.

It appears a departure is not ruled out in the summer as TEAMtalk reports that Bournemouth are aware of keen interest in the £50m-rated English midfielder, with Chelsea set to battle with Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United in the summer.

After what was a topsy-turvy start to the season under Enzo Maresca, the Blues have gone downhill, which has led to the departure of Liam Rosenior and the appointment of Calum McFarlane as interim boss.

With reports in the media suggesting Chelsea are advancing in talks to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next permanent manager, Scott would be a solid option to hand the Spanish manager a similar profile to Exequiel Palacios’s in his style of play, should an agreement be reached with Bournemouth.