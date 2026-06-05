Liverpool & Chelsea ‘hold strong admiration’ for Esteve

Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly ‘hold strong admiration’ for Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Anfield from Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk has enjoyed great success over the years, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, the 34-year-old showed signs of decline last term. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, it appears Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the Dutchman.

Ibrahima Konate has left the club for free, and Jeremy Jacquet is set to join from Stade Rennais. However, the Reds are seemingly looking for a new left-footed option as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite Burnley’s poor performances this season, Esteve showed glimpses of his qualities. After monitoring his development closely, Liverpool ‘hold strong admiration’ for him.

However, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have also monitored his performances closely before making a potential swoop. Meaning, the 24-year-old isn’t short of potential swoop at the moment.

Although Esteve’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, Burnley are resigned to losing him this summer after enduring relegation, with the player valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt.

Battle

After displaying disappointing performances this season, Chelsea are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance, and the Spanish boss is seemingly prioritising reinforcing the backline.

The Blues have focused on signing highly talented young players instead of buying experienced, established names since Todd Boehly’s takeover. They are expected to continue on the same pathway this summer.

Esteve is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed centre-back. He is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, reads the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. Esteve is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this summer transfer window.