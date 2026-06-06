Everton make enquiries to sign Othmane Maamma from Watford

Everton have expressed interest in signing highly rated Moroccan winger Othmane Maamma from Watford, according to L’Équipe.

Before making his breakthrough, the 20-year-old developed his game in France, progressing through the youth setups at Nîmes Gazélec Sportif Gardois and Athletic Club Arlésien before completing his academy education at Montpellier.

He moved to Watford last summer and has been a mainstay in the squad since his arrival.

While his four goals and one assist appear low, Maamma has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship, and his stats suggest he ranks among the best young wingers in Europe.

This was evidenced in last October’s FIFA U20 World Cup, where he won the tournament’s best player award as Morocco’s Atlas Cubs defeated Argentina 2-0 in the final.

Following his heroics, he went on to win the CAF Young Player of the Year award and is heavily tipped to feature in the final shortlist of the Golden Boy nomination.

Such progress has, understandably, not gone unnoticed, with L’Équipe reporting that Everton have expressed interest in signing Maamaa.

It appears the Toffees are already making formal moves ahead of a possible deal, as the report adds that the club have made extensive enquiries over the youngster’s potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, the French outlet adds that the Moroccan international will depart Vicarage Road this summer amid interest from other clubs, including Everton.

Prospect

Among the clubs set to battle with David Moyes’ side for Maamaa’s signature are Benfica, Crystal Palace and Lille, according to L’Équipe.

Maamma’s technical qualities and wide-area dribbling are his standout strengths. He mixes blistering pace and dribbling wizardry in bypassing his markers.

Although he predominantly operates on the right, he can comfortably operate across the frontline. He is also very creative and consistently creates goal-scoring opportunities whenever he is in the opposition area.

His dynamism is a major asset, as he can remain wide to stretch defences or drift into central positions to link up with teammates and exploit spaces between the lines.

In addition to his dribbling qualities, Maamma, who will likely cost more than his £6m Transfermarkt valuation, possesses strong vision, giving him a well-rounded attacking skill set and making him a good fit for David Moyes’ system.