Arsenal interested in signing Bournemouth winger Rayan in the summer

Arsenal will be upgrading their squad during the summer transfer window off the back of a victorious Premier League season, and the addition of a right winger is believed to have been identified as a key agenda by Mikel Arteta.

Caught Offside has reported that the Arsenal boss is keen on acquiring Bournemouth winger Rayan prior to the start of the 2026/27 campaign following Bukayo Saka’s inconsistent and underwhelming performances.

Saka has Noni Madueke as a back-up but there is visible room for improvement on the right side of the Gunners’ attack, and Rayan, who has excelled in the Premier League this year under Andoni Iraola has resultantly attracted Arsenal’s attention.

Bournemouth signed Rayan from Brazilian side Vasco de Gama in January, and he made a fast impact with seven goals and two assists. His form in the last six months also earned him a World Cup call-up from Brazil, while his value has risen to £70 million.

A solid long-term investment

Rayan’s quick adaption to the Premier League coupled with promising returns in the final third are a strong indicator of his sky-high qualities. Despite being just 19, he promises to be an incredible investment for Arsenal in the summer.

His explosion of pace, dribbling and finishing from close range and distance alike are key attributes that make him a potent attacker, whereas with a height of over six feet, Rayan also offers strong aerial prowess.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are ready to meet his £70 million price tag and whether the player himself is open to the move to London considering it might initially come at the cost of reduced game time.