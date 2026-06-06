Arsenal & Tottenham battling over deal to sign Ander Barrenetxea

Arsenal are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea this summer, according to Sports Boom.

A strong commitment to promoting talent from within has helped Real Sociedad earn recognition not only for developing players but also for placing their faith in coaches who emerge from the club’s academy.

The San Sebastián outfit boasted 16 first-team players in the first team last season who graduated from the renowned Zubieta academy, underlining their dedication to homegrown talent.

Among those academy products are Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Martín, Jon Gorrotxategi, Aritz Elustondo and Ander Barrenetxea, with the latter continuing to establish himself as an important member of the senior side.

Barrenetxea’s first-team bow arrived on 22 December 2018 in a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alavés. At 16 years and 359 days old, he became Sociedad’s youngest debutant since 1934.

Since announcing himself at the senior level, the 24-year-old has accumulated 234 appearances for the Basque club, registering 28 goals and 18 assists, while also playing a significant role in their historic Copa del Rey success this season.

Now, according to Sports Boom, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle over a deal to sign Barrenetxea this summer.

Battle

For Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are looking to reinforce their attack and have identified the 24-year-old as a viable option, citing his effectiveness on the flanks, according to the report.

The report adds that Arsenal, on the other hand, view the Spaniard as the ‘ideal’ long-term replacement for Leandro Trossard, who is attracting interest this summer.

However, it appears the Gunners are looking to steal a march on their north London rivals, as Sports Boom claims that the Premier League winners are preparing a £25m formal offer to sign Barrenetxea, who is also of keen interest to Aston Villa.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, Sociedad are adamant about retaining the Spanish winger at the Reale Arena and will only hold talks if any of the interested clubs are willing to trigger his £64m release clause, the report adds.

Barrenetxea has consistently been one of Sociedad’s best forwards since his breakthrough in 2018.

However, both Arsenal and Tottenham could do with more prolific, world-class wingers, as the Spanish international is yet to reach 20 goals or assists in his 180 LaLiga appearances for Sociedad.